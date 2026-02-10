Sabang Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates In the 2021 assembly polls, Manas Ranjan Bhunia of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Amulya Maity by a margin of 9,864 votes.

The Sabang Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 226 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Sabang Assembly constituency comes under the Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly polls, Manas Ranjan Bhunia of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Amulya Maity by a margin of 9,864 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Deepak Adhikari won from the Ghatal Lok Sabha with a margin of 182,868 votes by defeating Hiranmoy Chatterjee of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sabang Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Sabang Assembly constituency is a part of the Paschim Medinipur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,64,783 voters in the Sabang constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,36,601 were male and 1,28,181 were female voters. Only one voter belonged to the third gender. 3,716 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sabang in 2021 was 271 (254 men and 17 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Sabang constituency was 2,04,874. Out of this, 1,04,033 voters were male, 1,00,837 were female. Four voters belonged to a third gender. There were 474 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sabang in 2016 was 505(489 men and 16 women).

Sabang Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.



Sabang Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Sabang Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Sabang Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Manas Ranjan Bhunia won the Sabang seat with a margin of 9,864 votes. He polled 1,12,098 votes. Bhunia defeated BJP candidate Amulya Maity, who got 1,02,234 votes.



In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Manas Ranjan Bhunia won the Sabang seat with a margin of 49,167 votes. He polled 1,26,987 votes. Trinamool Congress candidate Nirmal Ghosh got 77,820 votes and was the runner-up.

Sabang Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021:Manas Ranjan Bhunia (Trinamool Congress)

2017 by-election: Geeta Rani Bhunia (Trinamool Congress)

2016: Manas Ranjan Bhunia (Congress)

2011: Manas Ranjan Bhunia (Congress)

2006: Manas Ranjan Bhunia (Congress)

2001: Tushar Kanti Laya (Biplobi Bangla Congress)

1996: Makhan Lal Bangal (Independent)

1991: Manas Ranjan Bhunia (Congress)

1987: Manas Ranjan Bhunia (Congress)

1982: Manas Ranjan Bhunia (Congress)

1977: Gouranga Samanta (Biplobi Bangla Congress)

1962: Aditya Kumar Bakura (Congress)

1957: Gopal Chandra Das Adhikary (Congress)

Sabang Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sabang Assembly constituency was 2,36,368. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sabang Assembly elections was 2,14,394.