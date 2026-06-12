Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan among 19 rebel TMC Lok Sabha MPs who signed against Mamata Banerjee | Full list

Kolkata:

As the rebellion in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) continues to deepen and brings the party close to a split, the names of the 19 Lok Sabha members have surfaced who have signed a letter and sent their names to Speaker Om Birla, openly revolting against party chief Mamata Banerjee.

The list includes the name of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who is a four-time MP from the Barasat constituency and was once considered the extremely close to Mamata. Other than Dastidar, the list also include Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh and Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan.

Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy, Medinipur MP June Malia and Hooghly MP Rachna Banerjee are also among the rebel leaders who have signed the letter against Mamata.

Serial Number Rebel MP Name 1 Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar 2 Satabdi Roy 3 Bapi Haldar 4 Dr Sharmila Sarkar 5 Prasun Bandyopadhyay 6 Jagadish Barma Basunia 7 Asit Kumar Mal 8 Arup Chakraborty 9 Rachna Banerjee 10 Saayoni Ghosh 11 Khalilur Rahaman 12 Abu Taher Khan 13 Yusuf Pathan 14 Mitali Bag 15 Mala Roy 16 Kalipada Soren 17 Deepak Adhikari 18 June Malia 19 Partha Bhowmick

The MPs' rebellion has brought TMC nearly to a split in the lower House where it has 28 members. There were also murmurs that Shatrughan Sinha was also among the signatories but sources close to him denied this. Later, Sinha told news agency PTI that he will not leave Mamata, as she stood by her during his difficult time after the 2019 general elections when he lost the Patna Sahib constituency.

"I will not leave Mamata Banerjee in her difficult time. She stood by me when I was facing a tough time after losing the election in Patna," Sinha said. "I am grateful to those who invited me to join the TMC rebel group, but my principled stand is I should stand by Mamata Banerjee now. As of now, I won't change my path."

Most of the party MPs have blamed Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee for the current crisis in the TMC. Mamata's key aide and senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday also gave an unexpected ultimatum to Mamata to choose between him and Abhishek, claiming that the latter has a "fluctuating mindset".

"I will remain in this party only if Abhishek is removed from all leadership positions and retained only as an ordinary worker," Kalyan, who resigned as the TMC chief whip in Lok Sabha in August last year, told reporters.

His remarks have only put Mamata in a dire situation, as she tries to suppress the rebellion that started in the West Bengal Assembly after her defeat in the 2026 state elections. So far, Mamata has not issued a statement regarding Abhishek but has blamed the BJP for the crisis.

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