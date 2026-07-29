Rs 20 cr cash, 15 kg gold seized from bus driver-turned stone trader in Bengal; Suvendu Adhikari lauds police

Birbhum (West Bengal) :

The Bengal police on Wednesday seized at least Rs 20 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold from the property of a former government bus driver who later became a stone trader in West Bengal's Birbhum district. The counting of cash is still on at the time of filing of this report which had already crossed Rs 20 crore, officers said.

The police detained Minar and his son during search operation and were being questioned about other locations where cash could have been stocked. Minar is the brother-in-law of absconding businessman Tullu Mondal alias Mohd Nazibuddin.

Tullu was allegedly a close associate of Birbhum Trinamool Congress chief Anubrata Mondal and had a strong hold in stone trade operations in the district. He was earlier figured in the CBI's probe into the multi-crore cattle smuggling case.

The West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari lauded the Law Enforcement personnel for the crackdown on Sand Mafia. In a post on X, CM wrote, "Commendable job by our Law Enforcement personnel for the crackdown on Sand Mafia. Following a precise operation based on source based information, Birbhum Police conducted a major raid under Mohammad Bazar PS targeting the hideout of illegal sand mafia Tullu Mondal alias Mohd Nazibuddin.

"I deeply appreciate the West Bengal Police, DGP, SP Birbhum Police and the Birbhum District Police Personnel involved in this operation for their swift, professional and decisive action. West Bengal Govt's ongoing drive against the corrupt will go on with 'Zero Tolerance Policy against Corruption' as our guiding principle. Let it be unequivocally clear: no person with a chequered past who has amassed wealth through the exploitation of public resources and hobnobbing with the then ruling political party will be spared. Public wealth belongs to the people, and those who loot it will face the full might of the law. Vigilance and uncompromising action will continue. Crackdown on mafia syndicates will go on."

The recoveries brought back memories of nearly Rs 50 crore in unaccounted cash, along with gold ornaments and foreign exchange seized from former state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee during Enforcement Directorate raids in 2022 in connection with the school jobs recruitment scam.

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