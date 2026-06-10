Ritabrata Banerjee says TMC faction enjoys backing of 64 Bengal MLAs now, will remain independent

Kolkata:

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee on Wednesday (June 10) claimed that his faction now enjoys the support of 64 MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly and asserted that it has no plans to merge with the Congress.

Speaking to reporters, Banerjee said, "The count is currently 64 (MLAs). These people will come and submit a letter to the Speaker."

Earlier on June 3, expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, backed by 58 of the TMC's 80 legislators—more than the two-thirds majority required for recognition as a separate legislative group—was recognised by Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose as the Leader of the Opposition, formally marking the emergence of a breakaway faction within the West Bengal Assembly.

Ritabrata Banerjee on TMC merger with Congress

The TMC leader also reiterated that his group would continue to function independently amid speculation over a possible merger with the Congress. "TMC is not merging with the Congress. We have the support of 64 MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly," Banerjee said.

Clarifying his position further, he said, "Regarding a merger, as for our legislative party, we are certainly not joining the Congress. The MPs in Parliament—more than two-thirds of them are not merging with the Congress either. So, who is merging with whom?

"As far as we are concerned and based on what I know, the MPs aren't going, we aren't going, the municipal representatives aren't going, the Zilla Parishad members aren't going, and the Panchayat members aren't going. So, who is going? There is no question of a merger at all," he added.

His remarks came amid reports that senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had advised TMC chief Mamata Banerjee to merge the Trinamool Congress with the Congress.

However, the top TMC sources today rejected reports of a possible merger with the Congress, saying the party does not have any such information. The TMC further added that no proposal regarding a merger was discussed at any stage. Instead, the focus was on ensuring that constituent parties of the opposition alliance work together more effectively against the BJP and maintain unity despite differences at the state level.

Split in TMC

The Trinamool Congress is facing a major rebellion following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, with several party MLAs and MPs deciding to form a separate group.

The parallel revolts in the West Bengal Assembly and Parliament have pushed the party led by Mamata Banerjee into what is being described as its most serious crisis since its formation in 1998.

The developments mark the first major split in the TMC's parliamentary wing since the party's inception, raising the possibility of a wider political realignment within one of India's largest opposition parties.

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