RG Kar victim's mother set for BJP debut in Bengal Assembly Polls; likely to contest from Panihati

Kolkata:

The mother of the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in 2024 has announced her intention to enter politics. On Thursday, she said she is likely to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections as a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to the media, she indicated that she may be nominated from the Panihati constituency in North 24 Parganas. Her name is expected to appear in the BJP’s second list of candidates, which is likely to be released soon.

Had declined a similar offer earlier, says victim’s mother

Explaining her decision, she said she had earlier declined a similar offer from the party. “I had received an offer from the BJP long back, but I was not mentally ready then. Yesterday, I decided to accept it and contest because I want to end the rule of the home minister,” she stated, referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also handles the home department.

She alleged that the state administration had interfered with the investigation into her daughter’s death. “I am entering politics to ensure justice for my daughter and to remove this government from power,” she said.

Her move comes after BJP leader Arjun Singh recently met the victim’s family. The parents have also claimed that the CPI(M) has indirectly supported the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in retaining power in the state.

About the case

The brutal rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor inside a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College in August 2024 had sparked widespread anger across the country. The incident led to prolonged protests by doctors and civil society groups in West Bengal.

Since then, the case has remained politically sensitive. The BJP has accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of protecting those responsible, while the TMC has denied these claims, maintaining that the legal process is being followed.