RG Kar rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy's 11-year-old niece found hanging in Kolkata

A shocking incident has emerged from West Bengal where the 11-year-old niece of Sanjay Roy - the convict in the sensational RG Kar rape and murder case - was found hanging inside a wardrobe at her home in Alipore's Vidyasagar Colony on Sunday night. According to police sources, the girl's body was found hanging from the frame of a wardrobe with a rope tied around her neck. The family rushed her to SSKM Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

As per preliminary information, the deceased was the daughter of Sanjay Roy's elder sister. After her mother's death, she was being taken care of by Sanjay's younger sister, who later married the girl's father.

Family members claimed that the girl had been missing since Sunday evening. The suspicion grew when they noticed that the room's door was locked from inside and received no response to repeated knocks. The family eventually broke open the door and found the horrifying scene.

Local residents express anger

After the incident, locals gathered outside the house and expressed outrage at the family, questioning the circumstances surrounding the girl's death. Police later intervened and took the girl's parents to the police station for questioning. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the case to ascertain whether it was a case of suicide or if foul play was involved.

RG Kar Medical College rape

The incident has created panic in the locality, which had earlier drawn national attention due to the RG Kar rape and murder case involving the girl's uncle - Sanjay Roy. Roy, a former civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court last year for raping and murdering a 26-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. The brutality of the crime and the nature of the victim’s injuries had sparked nationwide outrage and led to weeks of protests by healthcare workers demanding better safety measures at hospitals.

