Suspicious bag found near RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata amid doctors protest over rape case, bomb squad on spot

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: A suspicious bag was found kept near RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata sparked a bomb scare amid an ongoing protest by doctors over a recent rape case. A doga and bomb disposal squad has arrived at the scene.

The bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs were investigating the site, the place where the junior doctors have been protesting since August 9. Presently, the spot is vacant as the medics are protesting outside Swasthya Bhavan in Salt Lake.

According to police sources, no evidence of any incriminating objects has been recovered yet. "The bomb disposal squad is inspecting the bag," a police official said.

The hospital has been in the spotlight following the tragic rape and murder of a junior doctor on its premises on August 9. Junior doctors across West Bengal have been protesting, demanding justice for the victim, despite the Supreme Court's directive for them to return to duty.

Meanwhile, crude bombs were found in a house in Ward No. 12 of Bhatpara Municipality in North 24 Parganas. Bhatpara Police is present at the spot. A bomb disposal squad has been called. Details awaited.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It is pertinent to mention that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

