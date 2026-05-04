Rejinagar Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Will TMC continue its winning streak?

Kolkata:

The Rejinagar Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched contests in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. With multiple parties in the fray, the seat is witnessing a high-stakes, multi-cornered battle that could go down to the wire. The contest is expected to test both party strength and individual influence in a region known for its complex political dynamics.

A major focus of the election is the face-off between Humayun Kabir of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party and Ataur Rahaman of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Bapan Ghosh, while the West Bengal Socialist Party has nominated Tushar Kanti Chatterjee. Congress candidate Jillu Sheikh is also in the race, further intensifying the contest. Kabir, a former TMC leader and sitting MLA from Bharatpur, is being seen as a key challenger after launching his own party in 2025, adding a new dimension to the electoral fight.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC had secured a decisive win in Rejinagar, with Rabiul Alam Chowdhury defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of over 68,000 votes. The constituency falls under the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat, where the TMC also registered a victory in the 2024 general elections. As voting approaches, all eyes are on whether the TMC can retain its hold or if the fractured opposition and emerging players can shift the balance. Live updates on vote count, leading candidates and final results from Rejinagar will offer key insights into the evolving political landscape of the state.

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Who is leading the early trends?

The counting process kicked off at 8 am. Early leads are set to come in shortly.

Who won in the last elections?

Rejinagar is one of the Assembly constituencies in West Bengal and is classified as a general (GEN) seat. The constituency has seen key contests involving major parties like the AITC and BJP. In the 2021 Assembly elections, AITC’s Rabiul Alam Chowdhury registered a commanding win, securing 1,18,494 votes (56.31%) and defeating BJP’s Arabinda Biswas, who polled 50,226 votes (23.87%), by a margin of 68,268 votes. Earlier, in the 2016 elections, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, then contesting on an INC ticket, won the seat with 79,770 votes (43.12%). Independent candidate Humayun Kabir finished second with 74,210 votes (40.12%), with Chowdhury emerging victorious by a margin of 5,560 votes.

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