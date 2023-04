Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles set on fire by miscreants during clashes between two groups, at Kajipara in Howrah district

Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered an NIA investigation into violence in Howrah's Shibpur during Ram Navami celebrations last month. Clashes and instances of fire-bombing were reported from towns in the industrial belt of Hooghly and Howrah districts related to Ram Navami processions over few days. The unfolding of events also saw Bengal’s Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose rushing from Darjeeling to visit violence-hit areas.

