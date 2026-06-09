Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque in BJP contact? Fresh troubles for Mamata as cracks widen in TMC

Kolkata:

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is witnessing a massive internal turbulence amid reports of dissent within its parliamentary and legislative ranks, with indications of a possible factional realignment emerging in the party. According to political developments, one more MP, Nadeemul Haque, is reportedly in contact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), further fueling speculation about widening cracks within the organisation.

This development comes just a day after senior leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from both the Trinamool Congress and his Rajya Sabha membership, marking a significant political setback for the party.

In the parallel development, sources claim that over 20 of TMC’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking recognition as a separate faction within Parliament. The move, if formally acknowledged, could represent one of the most serious organisational challenges faced by the party in recent years.

Will support NDA, says Dastidar

The group is reportedly being led by senior MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

"We have written to the Speaker expressing our support for the NDA. We are still part of the Trinamool Congress, but we have stood with the voters of Bengal and echoed the dissatisfaction they have expressed," Dastidar said.

"He(Speaker) will call us himself when he has the time... I said that we, all twenty of us MPs in the Lok Sabha, were unable to function effectively. I also explained that while many Central Government schemes have been implemented across the country, they haven't been implemented in Bengal. We need to bring those schemes to the voters who elected us. There is no intimidation. You can see for yourself, I am sitting here alone. Where is the intimidation?... We all 20 MPs sat down and signed the letter,” she added.

Earlier, expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee submitted a letter of support signed by over 59 party MLAs to West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose. The letter recognises Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the party, while Ritabrata has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly. Seuli Saha and Javed Ahmed Khan have been appointed as deputy leaders.

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