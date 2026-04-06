Pushkar Singh Dhami boosts BJP's poll campaign in Bengal, holds roadshow in Bangaon

Kolkata:

Political activities in West Bengal have intensified, and with that, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as one of its strong campaigners in the electoral battleground. On Monday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Bangaon, where he participated in nomination programmes of BJP candidates -- Swapna Majumdar from Bangaon South, Ashok Kirtaniya from Bangaon North, Soma Thakur from Bagda, and Subrata Thakur from Gaighata. Before this, he appealed to voters in favour of the BJP through a grand roadshow and public rally. The huge turnout and enthusiasm among the people during the roadshow and rally indicated that Dhami’s popularity has now expanded beyond Uttarakhand to a national level. People are increasingly seeing him as a decisive and mass leader.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has established himself as a bold, decisive, and firm decision-maker. Whether it is the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, strict action against encroachments, anti-cheating laws, or measures against corruption, these decisions have strengthened his image as a strong administrator. Due to these bold steps in Uttarakhand, many view him as a leader committed to preserving the cultural identity and original character of the state. This is why, in states like Karnataka, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, Dhami has been prominently featured among the BJP’s star campaigners during elections. Now, in West Bengal as well, the party has fielded this dynamic campaigner, and the crowds at his events are seen as a sign of his growing popularity.

Sharp attack on TMC in Bangaon address

Addressing the public meeting in Bangaon, Dhami launched a strong attack on the TMC and the Mamata government. He said that in West Bengal, the TMC government is not functioning as a political party but rather as a “syndicate.” Cuts and commissions have become its identity, and intimidation, threats, and exploitation are part of its politics. He further stated that across the country, double-engine governments are setting new benchmarks of development, and once such a government is formed in West Bengal, a new era of development, prosperity, and good governance will begin.

Crowd response seen as indicator of political shift

Dhami said that the massive crowd seen on the streets of Bangaon is a clear indication of a wave of change in West Bengal, and that the BJP is set to win with a huge majority. He appealed to the public to elect BJP candidates, stating that with the victory of the lotus, prosperity, development, and rule of law will be ensured. Political analysts believe that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has built a strong image as a bold and decisive leader who does not hesitate to take tough decisions, and this has emerged as his biggest political strength. His visit to West Bengal is being seen as giving further momentum to the BJP’s election campaign.