Purulia Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners and party-wise candidates

The Purulia Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 242 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Purulia Assembly constituency comes under the Purulia Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Sudip Kumar Mukherjee of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Trinamool Congress’ Sujoy Banerjee by a margin of 7,018 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay won from the Purulia Lok Sabha with a margin of 77,733 votes by defeating Debangshu Bhattacharya of the Trinamool Congress.

Purulia Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Purulia Assembly constituency is a part of the Purulia district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,58,947 voters in the Purulia constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,31,505 were male and 1,27,441 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 2,255 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Purulia in 2021 was 459 (438 men and 21 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Purulia constituency was 2,27,703. Out of this, 1,17,853 voters were male, 1,09,850 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 1,217 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Purulia in 2016 was 163 (126 men and 37 women).

Purulia Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Purulia Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Purulia Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Purulia Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Sudip Kumar Mukherjee won the Purulia seat with a margin of 7,018 votes. He polled 89,733 votes. Mukherjee defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Sujoy Banerjee, who got 82,715 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Sudip Kumar Mukherjee won the Purulia seat with a margin of 4,911 votes. He polled 81,365 votes. Trinamool Congress candidate Dibyajyoti Prasad Singh Deo got 76,454 votes and was the runner-up.

Purulia Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Sudip Kumar Mukherjee (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2016: Sudip Kumar Mukherjee (Congress)

2011: KP Singh Deo (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Nikhil Mukherjee (CPI)

2001: Nikhil Mukherjee (CPI)

1996: Mamata Mukherjee (CPI)

1991: Mamata Mukherjee (CPI)

1987: Mamata Mukherjee (CPI)

1982: Sukumar Roy (Congress)

1977: Mahadeb Mukherjee (CPI)

1972: Sanat Kumar Mukherjee (Congress)

1971: Sanat Kumar Mukherjee (Congress)

1969: Bibhuti Bhusan Dasgupta (Lok Sewak Sangh)

1967: Bibhuti Bhusan Dasgupta (Lok Sewak Sangh)

1962: Tara Pada Roy (Congress)

1957: Nakul Chandra Sahis (Lok Sewak Sangh)

Purulia Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Purulia Assembly constituency was 2,07,812. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Purulia Assembly elections was 1,82,755.