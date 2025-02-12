Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit returns to Congress, says 'joining TMC was a mistake'

Follow us on Image Source : X Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit returns to Congress

Former Lok Sabha MP Abhijeet Mukherjee on Wednesday returned to Congress. Regretting his decision to have joined the TMC in 2021, Mukherjee said, "I apologise for this; it was not right for me to leave the Congress." He was given the Congress membership at the party's state headquarters here in the presence of AICC general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir. He also said he was looking to rejoin the Congress since June last year, but due to different state elections, it could take place now.

'This is my second birthday in Congress'

Speaking to the reporters after joining Congress, Abhijeet Mukherjee said, "this is my second birthday in the Congress and politics. his is my second birthday in the Congress and politics." He also thanked senior Congress leaders via a post on X and stated, "I convey my sincere thanks and gratitude to Cong. President, Sh. Kharge ji, Sonia Madam, Rahul Ji, Priyanka Ji, Sh. Gulam Mir Sahab, Ms. Amba Prasad ji, Secretary Sahab & WBPCC President, Sh. Subhankar ji for allowing me to rejoin INC"

Abhijeet joined Trinamool Congress in July 2021. However, he was not very active in that stint. Congress also shared the pictures of Mukherjee joining the party.

Mir, an MLA of Jammu and Kashmir said Mukherjee has come back to the "right party," and his joining will help the Congress in its efforts to strengthen the party's base in West Bengal. "There are two types of ideologies working in the political arena at present in the country - on one side are the divisive forces and on the other the secular forces who take everyone together."

Abhijeet Mukherjee joined the Congress party as a political novice in 2011 and won the 2011 assembly polls as its candidate from the Nalhati segment. Mukherjee had won a bye-election to the Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency in 2012 on a Congress ticket. He had also won the 2014 parliamentary elections from the same constituency as a Congress candidate. He had lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Jangipur securing the third position after the candidates of the TMC and the BJP.