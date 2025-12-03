Political row erupts in Bengal over new Babri Masjid, TMC MLA to lay foundation on December 6 A mosque shaped in the memory of Babri Masjid has unexpectedly become the newest flashpoint in Bengal's election-year battlefield, with the script now unfolding on the streets of Murshidabad.

A fresh political storm has erupted in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections after estranged TMC MLA Humayun Kabir declared plans to build a Babri Masjid in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district. He also warned that NH-34 would be brought under "Muslim control" on December 6, triggering tensions and leaving the ruling party rushing to manage the fallout, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has remained silent on the matter.

Posters announcing the mosque have been put up across various parts of the district. Kabir claims to have acquired the land in Beldanga, Murshidabad to build the Babri Masjid and insists the ceremony will go ahead as planned. However, the land in question lies in a prime location next to National Highway 12, and its owner has firmly stated that he intends to set up a petrol pump there and will not permit a mosque to be built. The plot has now been cordoned off, and a notice has been posted restricting entry to outsiders.

Governor issues strict advisory

According to sources, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has issued a stern advisory following public outrage and warnings to state officials. He has directed that if Kabir's statements or activities pose a risk to law and order, authorities must take preventive action against him.

Kabir, the Beldanga MLA who has for months signalled revolt and recently declared his intention to float a new outfit, ratcheted up tension during a media interaction, accusing the Murshidabad administration of being an "RSS agent" and warning officials not to "play with fire" if they tried to stop his programme.

Significantly, the outburst came from a seasoned turncoat, who has switched political allegiance four times in the last 13 years -- crossing among the Congress, TMC and BJP, -- before returning to the Trinamool fold and now inching away again.

What did Humayun Kabir say?

Kabir has announced that the foundation stone of the Babri Masjid will be laid in Murshidabad on December 6.

"I haven't spoken to the Chief Minister yet, but I will attend Mamata Banerjee's rally tomorrow. I had already announced this plan a year ago, on December 12, 2024, and my schedule remains unchanged. The foundation stone for the new Babri Masjid will be laid on December 6. Some people are spreading misinformation, but the ceremony will take place as planned.

I won't disclose the exact location right now, I want to finish the necessary work first. I also cannot reveal who will attend. I haven't invited any non-Muslims, except for a monk and a fakir from the Ramakrishna Math. I have not invited Mamata Banerjee. What State minister and Bengal president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury says is irrelevant; even people in his own area don't respect him. He has been a minister for nine years, what has he done for the Muslim community?

There is no question of me backing down. Even if Mamata Banerjee objects, I will not change my decision. Governor Bose is spending extravagantly. Yes, if I violate the law, the state can act. There is no need to raise questions now. As for the new party, things will be clearer on the 20 and 22."

TMC keeps distance

His remarks have triggered renewed questions about why the ruling party has not cracked down despite months of open defiance, particularly when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself is now stationed in Murshidabad. The TMC moved quickly to distance itself from the comments of Kabir.

State minister and Bengal president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury warned that a "new emotional atmosphere" was being created to plunge Bengal into a "dangerous climate". "I cannot match these dots," he said. "Someone has provoked him. I do not see how this benefits the Muslims."

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee dismissed Kabir's political importance outright, saying: "People of West Bengal trust Mamata Banerjee. Who says what does not matter. He has no importance."

Meanwhile, the BJP accused the ruling party of quietly enabling the situation. State president Samik Bhattacharya charged, "The TMC is pushing Bengal towards chaos. These announcements are meant to provoke and polarise."

The CPI(M) termed the episode yet another example of TMC's "ideological fluidity".

