PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Krishnanagar on Day 2 of Bengal visit

West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will unveil development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal on Saturday. Modi arrived in the state on Friday on a two-day visit.

He will travel to Krishnanagar in Nadia district around 10.30, and unveil the projects. Stringent security arrangements have been made for the prime minister's visit to the district, officials said.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of Damodar Valley Corporation's Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II (2x660 mw), located in the Purulia district. He will inaugurate the flue gas desulfurisation (FGD) system at Mejia Thermal Power Station, developed at Rs 650 crore.

He will also inaugurate the four-laning of the 100-km-long Farakka-Raiganj section of NH-12, built at Rs 1,986 crore.

The PM will dedicate to the nation four rail projects worth more than Rs 940 crore in the state.

These are the doubling of the Damodar-Mohishila line, the third line between Rampurhat and Murarai, the doubling of Bazarsau-Azimganj rail line and a new line connecting Azimganj and Murshidabad, an official statement said.

PM Modi slams Mamata govt over Sandeshkhali incident

On Friday, the PM had unveiled development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh in Hooghly district.

He slammed the Mamata Banerjee's government over the Sandeshkhali violence episode in the state saying the entire country was upset after the incident. PM said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) has betrayed West Bengal adding the people of the state are speaking in loud and clear voice that they want BJP.

"The country is seeing what TMC has done with the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The whole country is enraged. The soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy (social reformer) must have been pained by what happened in Sandeshkhali. A TMC leader crossed all limits... The BJP leaders in the state fought for the respect and dignity of the women here. Yesterday, the police had to arrest him (TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan)," PM Modi said.

Taking on the opposition, the Prime Minister said that I.N.D.I.A bloc stands with corrupts and dynasts... TMC has done corruption in every sector while Mamata Banerjee holds agitations to protect them. "For TMC, I am its enemy number one," he added.

"Should I let the loot by TMC continue?...Meri guarantee hai ki jo lootne wale hain unko lautana padega..."

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha result 2019

In the 2019 elections, the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat was won by TMC's Mohua Moitra, a fierce critic of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

She was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest. The Nadia district also has a significant Matua population.

The PM will travel to Bihar in the afternoon, concluding his visit to West Bengal.

