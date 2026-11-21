Kharagpur:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the platinum jubilee celebration of the country's first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kharagpur). The prime minister interacted with students at the institute's Netaji Auditorium under the initiative '75 Voices for Viksit Bharat'. Addressing the students, PM Modi said, "IIT Kharagpur has played a significant role in country's transformation in the last 75 years." During his addressal, PM Modi said that the campus which was once detention camps witnessed the indomitable spirit and courage of those Indians who yearned for self-rule and envisioned India reaching great heights. "Today, on this same land, stands our IIT—transformed and revitalised—where young minds are being nurtured, whose innovations and ideas are becoming the driving force behind making India self-reliant," he said.

"This land, which once held an aspiration for self-rule, now reflects a resolve for self-reliance. Where there was once a dream of freedom, there is now an opportunity to shape the future. This journey—from aspiration to self-reliance—is the true driving force behind the creation of a developed India," he said.

The prime minister highlighted institute's contributions in advancing space and atomic energy programmes of the country. "As new opportunities emerged within the global economy, the youth who graduated from here strengthened the nation’s software industry and went on to lead some of the world’s largest companies. In every era, this institution has taken the lead in fulfilling its responsibility toward nation-building...," he said.

The prime minister believed that the institute's alumni and students will play a significant role in country's aspirations for a Viksit Bharat. "I am confident that you will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the aspirations and dreams of today’s 'Aspirational India.' Our true potential is defined by the courage we show in challenging the challenges themselves. People often ask me about challenges; I tell them that it is simply in my nature— I cannot help but challenge a challenge," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Governor R N Ravi and Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar were also graced the occassion.

-With ANI Inputs.

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