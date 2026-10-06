Park Street's Allen Park to host Durga Puja for first time, CM Suvendu Adhikari to inaugurate on Oct 11

Kolkata:

Allen Park in Kolkata, located on Park Street, is known for its Christmas lights, carols and New Year celebrations. This year, the Park Street landmark is set to witness a very different festive gathering as it hosts a Durga Puja for the first time.

Durga Puja to be held at Allen Park for the first time

The new Puja is being organised by Kolkata Sanatani Sangha, a group headed by several BJP functionaries. The organisers plan to present the celebration around Bengali traditions and Sanatani rituals. Cultural programmes, aarti and prasad distribution will also be part of the festivities.

The Puja committee includes BJP general secretary Navin Mishra as secretary and BJP spokesperson Shankudeb Panda as president. Mishra, who lives in Park Street, said the idea had been on his mind since he contested the 2015 civic elections.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, Shanku Deb Panda, Sanatani Sangha Kolkata President, said, "This is the first-ever Durga Puja that is being organised in Allen Park. The theme of this year's Puja is various dance forms of Lord Shiva - Tandava. The Pujo will be inaugurated by CM Suvendu Adhikari on October 11, the day after Mahalaya."

A grand evening aarti is also planned from Chaturthi to Dashami. Prasad will also be distributed during the main days of the festival.

Allen Park's Christmas connection

Allen Park has long been associated with Kolkata's year-end celebrations. The venue hosted the Park Street Carnival, which began in 2007. After 2011, the Bengal government took over the event and renamed it the Christmas Festival.

Over the years, the festival became a major part of Kolkata's Christmas and New Year celebrations. The addition of a Durga Puja now gives the landmark a new identity during the festive season.

The first Puja at the venue is also expected to draw large crowds. Police have already flagged crowd management as a challenge, with Allen Park likely to become a new attraction during Durga Puja.

Durga Puja measures announced by WB government

In September, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a series of measures for this year's Durga Puja celebrations. He said all liquor shops and bars across the state will remain closed on Maha Ashtami. The government has also decided to impose a complete ban on DJs during the festival.

Speaking at a briefing after meeting representatives of Durga Puja committees at Kolkata's Milan Mela ground, Adhikari appealed for everyone's cooperation to ensure smooth celebrations. He also announced a 100 per cent waiver of electricity charges for Puja committees across West Bengal.

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