One month of Suvendu government: Sweeping policy changes and TMC turmoil define first 30 days in Bengal

Kolkata:

The first month of the Suvendu Adhikari-led government in West Bengal has brought sweeping administrative and political changes across West Bengal.

In its first 30 days, the state government rolled out a series of high-profile ideological and governance measures, including making Vande Mataram mandatory in schools, banning roadside namaz, allocating 142 acres of land to the BSF, and pursuing major industrial investments, including efforts to bring the Tata Group back to the state.

The transition has also coincided with significant political upheaval within the Trinamool Congress. As the ruling party marked its anniversary, it was hit by a major internal rebellion, with nearly 20 dissident TMC MPs reportedly seeking to align themselves with the NDA, deepening the crisis within the party.

Key decisions and initiatives in the first month

Ayushman Bharat rollout

In its first cabinet meeting, the BJP government approved the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in West Bengal, ending the state's exclusion from the central health insurance scheme. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the programme would be launched in July, covering more than six crore beneficiaries previously enrolled under the state-run Swasthya Sathi scheme. The scheme provides cashless health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary medical care.

Border fencing and illegal immigration crackdown

The government moved to expedite border infrastructure along the India-Bangladesh frontier, directing that all pending land transfers required for fencing be completed within 45 days. Around 32 acres have already been handed over to the BSF for fencing work.

In line with Union Home Ministry guidelines, the administration also launched a drive against undocumented foreign nationals. Eleven holding centres are currently operational, with 4,800 illegal migrants reportedly pushed back to Bangladesh and 836 housed in holding centres.

Annapurna Yojana

Fulfilling a key election promise, the government launched Annapurna Yojana, which provides Rs 3,000 per month to eligible women aged between 25 and 60. The scheme excludes government employees, pensioners of government and government-aided institutions, and income taxpayers.

Online applications opened on June 1, while offline registration is already underway. The application window will remain open for 90 days. As of June 3, more than 28 lakh women had reportedly received the first instalment. The government also doubled old-age, widow and disability pensions from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month.

Restrictions on namaz on roads

In its first week in office, the BJP government restricted offering of namaz on public roads and major thoroughfares, directing that religious prayers be conducted only at designated places of worship and other authorised venues.

The government said the move is aimed at preventing traffic disruptions and ensuring the smooth movement of commuters and emergency services.

Demolition drive against illegal structures

A large-scale demolition drive began on May 7 in parts of Kolkata and later expanded following a fire incident at an illegal building in Tiljala that claimed three lives. While a High Court stay temporarily halted some operations, authorities subsequently resumed action, demolishing additional unauthorised structures and issuing notices to several others.

Under-construction buildings in Kasba and Beleghata were also demolished as part of the campaign.

Implementation of central welfare schemes

The government approved the implementation of several centrally sponsored schemes that had not previously been rolled out in the state. These include PM Shri Schools, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Vishwakarma, Ujjwala Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and PM Surya Ghar.

Officials said beneficiary verification systems would be strengthened to ensure welfare benefits reach eligible recipients.

Higher age limit for government jobs

The administration revised the upper age limit for recruitment to state government jobs, another major poll promise. The new limits have been set at 41 years for Group A posts, 44 years for Group B and 45 years for Group C and D positions.

7th Pay Commission and Vande Mataram in schools

The government approved the formation of the 7th Pay Commission for state employees during its second cabinet meeting. While the commission has been cleared in principle, the official notification for its constitution is yet to be issued.

The School Education Department has made the singing of Vande Mataram mandatory during morning assemblies in all government-run and government-aided schools. The order, issued on May 14, replaces earlier assembly practices followed by individual institutions.

Also read: Kirti Azad lambasts TMC rebel MPs, Kalyan Banerjee calls them 'traitors'