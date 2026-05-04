Noapara Election Result 2026 LIVE: BJP's Arjun Singh takes lead in early trends amid tight race

Kolkata:

Counting of votes for the Noapara Assembly constituency, along with 292 other seats in West Bengal, has started. The constituency went to the polls during the first phase on April 23.

The election in Noapara is seen as a key fight, with the BJP and TMC emerging as the main rivals. BJP leader Arjun Singh is in the race against TMC candidate Trinankur Bhattacharjee.

Who is winning Noapara ?​

Counting begins in Noapara. BJP's Arjun Singh takes lead in early trends.

Other candidates include Asoke Bhattacharya from the Congress and Gargi Chatterjee from the Communist Party of India (Marxist). However, the main contest is widely believed to be between Bhattacharjee and Singh.

Political background of Noapara

Noapara has a long political history, where the Left parties once held strong influence. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) had won the seat eight times in the past.

This dominance continued until the TMC ended the streak in 2001, marking a shift in the constituency’s political landscape.

Previous election results

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, TMC candidate Manju Basu won the Noapara seat. She secured 94,203 votes, which accounted for 48.9% of the total vote share. She defeated BJP candidate Sunil Singh by a margin of 26,710 votes, which was 14.05% of the total. Singh received 67,493 votes with a 35.04% vote share.

Congress candidate Subhankar Sarkar came third with 23,502 votes, making up 12.2% of the votes.

Voter profile of the constituency

According to Election Commission data from 2021, Noapara had 2,61,570 registered voters. Out of this 1,30,760 are male voters and 1,30,805 are female. As many as five voters belong to the third gender.