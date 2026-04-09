Nitin Nabin hits out at Mamata Banerjee over SIR, accuses TMC of backing illegal immigration

New Delhi:

BJP President Nitin Nabin launched a strong attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) on the issue of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He said the exercise is aimed at removing illegal immigrants, especially from Bangladesh, who are trying to gain citizenship through improper means.

In an interview with ANI, Nabin criticised both Banerjee and Congress, saying they stayed silent in the past when India faced serious security challenges from Pakistan.

"This is the same Mamata Banerjee and the same Congress that remained silent when our soldiers were beheaded and when the Pakistani flag was raised in Lal Chowk in Kashmir. The people of this country know how we respond today," he said.

Don't need nationalism certificate from anyone

Nabin highlighted India’s response to past attacks, pointing to events such as the Kargil War and subsequent surgical strikes.

“Whenever Pakistan had to be given a reply, it was our leadership that responded--be it during Kargil or after that, including surgical strikes. We do not need any certificate from them on nationalism,” he said.

TMC promoting illegal immigration, alleges Nabin

The BJP chief also accused the TMC of encouraging illegal immigration from Bangladesh for electoral gains. He claimed that welfare schemes, food benefits and voter enrolment were being extended to such immigrants for vote-bank politics.

“Their idea of nationalism is to bring in people from Bangladesh and deprive the people of Bengal of their rights. Government schemes, food benefits, and welfare measures are being extended to them just for vote-bank politics--getting their names added to voter lists and issuing Aadhaar cards. Who is playing this game?” he asked.

Responding to criticism that the electoral roll revision was being used to polarise voters, Nabin said the BJP would continue to raise concerns about illegal entries. He insisted the party had not removed any names arbitrarily, but action would be taken against those trying to obtain citizenship unlawfully.

“If you bring in illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, we will definitely raise the issue. Have we ever removed anyone's name arbitrarily? But if illegal immigrants from Bangladesh try to obtain citizenship through wrongful means, action will be taken. More such actions will follow in the coming time,” he said.

The comments come as West Bengal prepares for a fierce electoral battle. Elections for the 294-member state Assembly are scheduled in two phases, on April 23 and 29, with vote counting set for May 4.