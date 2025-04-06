Muslims distribute water bottles, shower flowers on devotees during Ram Navami procession in Siliguri | Watch Ram Navami: In Siliguri, youth from the Muslim community extended a gesture of harmony by distributing water bottles and showering flower petals on devotees.

Ram Navami: In a heartwarming display of communal harmony and brotherhood, youth from the Muslim community in Siliguri in West Bengal came forward to support and celebrate the occasion of Ram Navami. As devotees participated in a 'Shobha Yatra' (procession) to commemorate the occasion, these young members of the community distributed water bottles and showered flower petals on the devotees during the procession, spreading a message of unity and mutual respect.

A video shows people wearing skullcaps offering water bottles and showering flower petals on devotees taking part in a Shobha Yatra in Siliguri, held to celebrate the occasion of Ram Navami.

In Malda as well, members of the Muslim community distributed sweets and water bottles during a rally, while participants exchanged flowers, showcasing the essence of communal harmony and mutual respect.

2,500 Ram Navami rallies in West Bengal

Ram Navami is celebrated with great pomp and splendour across the country. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, Lord Vishnu's seventh avatar. Bhajans, processions, and chanting commemorate this holy day. According to Drik Panchang, Lord Rama was born on Navami Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month.

Celebrations to mark Ram Navami commenced since Sunday morning with vibrant processions, chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' and fervent religious displays, as devotees thronged the streets with saffron flags, devotional music and tableaux depicting scenes from the Ramayana.

A total of around 2,500 Ram Navami rallies are scheduled to be organized across West Bengal, with over 6,000 police personnel deployed to maintain law and order.

Over 60 rallies have been planned in Kolkata alone, prompting massive police deployment. Authorities are also taking help of drones and CCTVs to monitor the events, and quick response teams have been stationed at sensitive locations.

(With agencies input)

