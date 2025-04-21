Murshidabad Waqf Violence: Disturbing video shows father and son killed in brutal assault A brutal incident in Murshidabad, West Bengal, on April 12 has led to the deaths of Hargovind Das and his son Chandan Das. The two were dragged out of their home and killed by a mob during protests over the Waqf law. Disturbing visuals have surfaced, showing the aftermath of the violent assault.

Murshidabad :

A deeply unsettling video has surfaced from Murshidabad district in West Bengal, showing the aftermath of a brutal mob attack that claimed the lives of a father and son during recent unrest. The incident occurred on April 12 in Jafarganj area, where protests had erupted over issues related to the Waqf law. The victims, identified as Hargovind Das and his son Chandan Das, were reportedly dragged out of their home and attacked with sharp weapons.

Mob stormed the house, targeted victims during protest

According to reports, a group of men entered the locality during the protest and targeted the residence of Hargovind Das. Eyewitness accounts and visual evidence indicate that the attackers pulled the father and son out of their home before fatally assaulting them. The video, recorded shortly after the violence, shows Chandan Das lying critically injured and covered in blood on the roadside, while the lifeless body of his father lies a short distance away. The visuals have caused widespread shock and are being described as extremely distressing.

Police arrests four accused, including alleged mastermind

West Bengal Police has so far arrested four people in connection with the double murder. Jiaul Sheikh, believed to be the key conspirator behind the killings, was arrested on Sunday. Earlier, the police had apprehended three other individuals — Kalu Nadar, Dildar, and Inzamam. Dildar was taken into custody from near the India-Bangladesh border, officials said.

Police investigations are ongoing, and the video has been taken as crucial evidence in the case. Authorities are also examining the role of others involved in the violence.