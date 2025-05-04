Murshidabad riots: West Bengal Governor flags 'radicalisation', seeks Centre’s intervention over law and order West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has submitted a report to the Union Home Ministry after visiting riot-hit Murshidabad and Malda, flagging rising radicalisation, communal polarisation, and administrative collapse. He also described the Murshidabad violence as premeditated.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has submitted a detailed recommendation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, warning of growing radicalisation, communal polarisation, and an administrative breakdown in the state following the recent violence in Murshidabad and Malda. His report, sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, suggests constitutional measures, including possible recourse to Article 356 if the law and order situation worsens.

The report, accessed by news agency PTI, comes after Governor Bose visited the violence-affected areas of Malda and Murshidabad on April 18–19. He described the Murshidabad riots as "premeditated", sparked by public backlash over the Centre’s notification of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. At least three people were killed in the unrest, including a father-son duo, and dozens were injured.

According to the governor, the state government was aware of the “imminent build-up” of tension but failed to prevent the outbreak. Internet services were suspended the same day the Act was notified — April 8 — indicating that the administration anticipated trouble, yet "no viable security mechanism was put in place", the report said.

Call for central legislation, border security outposts

Citing a “twin spectre of radicalisation and militancy” in sensitive border districts such as Murshidabad and Malda, Bose recommended a slew of urgent measures:

Creation of a Commission of Inquiry to probe administrative lapses

Drafting central intervention legislation for law and order crises

Deployment of permanent BSF-CAPF outposts in border areas

Tighter surveillance across districts sharing borders with Bangladesh

The governor warned that political actors are “misusing religious identity” to fuel unrest, and said that the state is “showing signs of deep communal polarisation”.

Mentions Article 356 as constitutional option

The report also includes a reference to Article 356, which allows for President’s Rule in a state. While the governor did not recommend its immediate imposition, he noted that “the provisions remain open to the Centre” if the situation deteriorates further. An official later clarified that the governor did not advocate direct implementation, but listed it as an available constitutional option.

Governor hospitalised after district visit

Notably, Governor Bose fell ill soon after returning from Murshidabad on April 19. He was first admitted to Command Hospital, and later shifted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata, where he remains under treatment. On May 1, he underwent heart surgery.

'Rule of law must be re-established'

Bose’s report sharply criticised the state machinery’s response, stating there was a “woeful lack of coordination” between administrative and law enforcement agencies. He stressed that restoring public confidence in the rule of law is paramount and called for urgent central oversight.

There has been no formal response yet from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) or state government officials on the governor's recommendations.

(Reported by Onkar Sarkar, with inputs from PTI)