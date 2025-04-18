Murshidabad violence: West Bengal Governor meets riot victims in Malda refugee camp | Video Murshidabad violence: A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had also arrived in West Bengal's Malda on Friday (April 18) to visit the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad and Malda following protests.

Malda:

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday (April 18) met people who have taken shelter in a temporary refugee camp after fleeing violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district. Bengal Guv arrived in Malda today despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone his visit. He assured the affected families that proactive action would be taken to address their grievances. At the refugee camp located at Parlalpur High School in Baishnabnagar, he spoke to children, women and men who had sought refuge there.

Will take proactive action: Bengal Governor

"I met the family members who are in the camp. I listened to their grievances and understood their feelings. They have briefed me in detail and also told me what they wanted. There will certainly be some proactive action taken," Bose said after the meeting.

Murshidabad violence

The violence, triggered by protests against the central government's recent changes to the Waqf laws, led to property damage, injuries, and the displacement of several families, prompting the administration to set up temporary shelters and relief camps.

The displaced people, originally from the violence-hit Murshidabad district, fled to neighbouring Malda district in search of safety. Before leaving for Malda from Kolkata by train, Bose said he would "verify reports from the field, visit hospitals, residences and relief camps. The central forces and state police are working together, and the situation will soon return to normal. I will send my recommendations after the visit."

West Bengal Governor likely to visit Murshidabad on April 19

Sources from the Raj Bhavan indicated that Bose may visit riot-hit Murshidabad on Saturday (April 19). Communal clashes broke out in Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur in Murshidabad district on April 11 and 12, during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The violence resulted in three deaths. So far, 274 people have been arrested for alleged involvement in rioting and vandalism. Paramilitary and state police forces remain deployed in the affected areas.

Central forces to remain in Murshidabad to maintain law and order

On Thursday (April 17), the Calcutta High Court stated that central forces will remain in Murshidabad for some time to maintain law and order and said that the court will monitor the restoration and rehabilitation of victims. The court also ordered officials from the BJP, TMC, and others not to make provocative speeches that could escalate tensions. A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had also arrived in West Bengal's Malda on Friday to visit the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad and Malda following protests.