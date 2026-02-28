Murshidabad Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Murshidabad Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 64 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Murshidabad Assembly constituency comes under the Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP leader Gouri Shankar Ghosh won this seat, defeating TMC's Shaoni Singha Roy by a margin of around 2,500 votes.

Murshidabad Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Murshidabad Assembly constituency is a part of the Murshidabad district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,68,221 voters in the Murshidabad constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,35,363 were male and 1,32,855 were female voters. Three voter belonged to the third gender. 1,402 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Murshidabad in 2021 was 431.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Murshidabad constituency was 2,35,052. Out of this, 1,20,829 voters were male, 1,14,222 were female and one belonged to a third gender. There were 706 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Murshidabad in 2016 was 264.

Murshidabad Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Murshidabad Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Murshidabad Assembly Election 2026 Candidates



The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Murshidabad Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, BJP leader Gouri Shankar Ghosh received 95,967 votes to defeat TMC candidate Shaoni Singha Roy, who received 93,476 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Congress leader Shaoni Singha Roy had received 94,579 to defeat TMC's Ashim Krishna Bhatta, who had received 69,440 votes.

2021: Gouri Shankar Ghosh (BJP)

2016: Shaoni Singha Roy (Congress)

2011: Shaoni Singha Roy (Congress)

2006: Bivas Chakraborty (Forward Bloc)

2001: Chhaya Ghosh (Forward Bloc)

1996: Mazammel Haque (Independent)

1991: Chhaya Ghosh (Forward Bloc)

1987: Abdul Mannan Hossain (Congress)

1982: Chhaya Ghosh (Forward Bloc)

1977: Chhaya Ghosh (Forward Bloc)

1972: Mohammad Idris Ali (Congress)

1971: Mohammad Idris Ali (Congress)

1969: Mohammad Idris Ali (Congress)

1967: SKA Mirza (Congress)

1962: Birendra Narayan Roy (Independent)

1957: Durgapada Sinha (Congress)

1951: Durgapada Sinha (Congress)

Murshidabad Bazar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Murshidabad Assembly constituency was 2,29,422 or 85.53 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 2,01,155 or 85.58 per cent.