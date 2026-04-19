'Misuse of govt machinery for political campaigns': Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's address on women's quota bill

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing government machinery for political campaigning. Speaking at a rally in Tarakeswar in Hooghly district, she alleged that PM Modi carried out an "illegal campaign" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through his address to the nation on the women's reservation bill.

BJP misused government machinery for political campaigns: Banerjee

"They (BJP) misused government machinery for political campaigns. We strongly condemn this and will file a complaint with the Election Commission," Banerjee said, alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In an address to the nation on Saturday, a day after a bill to implement 33 per cent women's reservation in legislatures from 2029 was defeated in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi warned the Congress and its allies that the women of India will severely punish them for "the sin of foeticide".

BJP's downfall has started: Banerjee

Banerjee further said that Prime Minister Modi must answer to the people for allegedly carrying out an "illegal campaign" for his party. "You (PM) have to answer to the people of India that you are doing an illegal campaign for your party," she said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief also pointed out that the women's reservation bill was passed in September 2023 and questioned why it has not yet been implemented.

Raising concerns over the process, she asked how many times the "same bill" needs to be passed and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government had linked the delimitation bill with the women's quota legislation tabled in the Lok Sabha.

"They had the audacity to bring the bill in the Lok Sabha despite not having the requisite numbers to pass it," she said, claiming that the BJP's "downfall" has started.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes set for May 4. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state.

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