MHA seeks report after alleged attack on Suvendu Adhikari's convoy in Bengal

Kolkata:

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked for a detailed report following an alleged attack on the convoy of West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in Paschim Medinipur.

A senior BJP leader said that the Home Ministry has contacted Adhikari’s office for information related to the incident. According to him, Adhikari’s office is collecting video footages to submit them to the Union Home Ministry.

"The MHA has sought a report regarding the incident of the attack on Adhikari. The LoP's office is preparing a detailed report on it, and it will soon be sent to them," PTI quoted the BJP leader as saying.

Adhikari alleges TMC workers attacked his convoy

Adhikari on Saturday alleged that his convoy was attacked by TMC workers while he was returning from Purulia. He said the police were present at the spot and did not react when he was attacked.

“Tonight approximately around 8:20 PM, while I was returning from Purulia, at Chandrakona Road; Paschim Medinipur district, I was viciously attacked by TMC goons.These cowards, emboldened by the Mamata Banerjee regime's culture of violence and impunity, attacked me right in the presence of the Mamata Police. The very guardians of law stood by like mute spectators,” Adhikari posted on X.

He also launched a protest at Chandrakona Police Station, seeking action against the alleged culprits.

“This is not just an attack on me; it's an assault on every voice of opposition in West Bengal. The TMC's desperation is showing, resorting to thuggery because they can't face the heat of the people's rising anger. I am now sitting on Dharna inside the Chandrakona Police Station, demanding immediate action & arrests. The people of Bengal deserve better than this lawless dictatorship. I will not budge until accountability is enforced,” he added.

Notably, West Bengal is set to go to the polls in a few months, with both the TMC and the BJP launching intense campaigns across the state.