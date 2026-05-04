Maniktala Election Result 2026 LIVE: TMC eyes continuity; BJP seeks breakthrough in key battle

Kolkata:

Vote counting for the Maniktala Assembly constituency, along with 292 other seats in West Bengal, has begun. The seat went to polls in the second phase on April 29. Maniktala is part of the Kolkata district and falls under the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency has been in existence since 1951.

Main contest between TMC and BJP

This time, the main fight in Maniktala is between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP has nominated senior leader Tapas Roy for the seat, while the TMC has chosen Shreya Pande as its candidate.

Who is winning Maniktala?

Counting of votes has begun in Maniktala. Postal ballots are being counted, after which EVM votes will be counted.

The contest has also drawn attention as other parties are in the race. The Congress has fielded Sugato Roy Chowdhury, while the CPI has put forward Mousumi Ghosh.

From Left stronghold to TMC dominance

Maniktala was once considered a strong base for the Left parties. From 1952 to 1969, the seat was mostly won by the CPI. Later, from 1971 and again between 1977 and 1991, it was held by the CPI(M).

In 1996, the Congress won the seat with Paresh Paul as its candidate. He later joined the TMC and successfully retained the constituency in the 2001 elections.

The CPI(M) regained the seat in 2006, but the Trinamool Congress went on to win the next three Assembly elections through Sadhan Pande. After his death in 2022, his wife Supti Pandey won the by-election in 2024, keeping the seat with the TMC.