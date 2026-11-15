Man accused of firing at cop shot dead in Bengal's Birbhum; 5th encounter in 6 months

Birbhum (West Bengal) :

Ratan Sheikh who was accused of opening fire on a police constable on Friday night was killed in a police encounter on Sunday, November 15 in Birbhum's Nanoor. According to police sources, when the police went to arrest the accused, Ratan Sheikh today he opened fire on them, in return fire, Sheikh got injured and was taken to a hospital in Bolpur, where doctors declared him dead. Dr Gourab Tarabdar of Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital confirmed that the person( Ratan Sheikh) involved in the police cross-firing incident in Birbhum had been declared dead at Nanoor. He told IANS, "I had verified the official documents confirming the death. He was dead declared from Nanoor."

Reactions on Ratan Sheikh's police encounter

Reacting to the police encounter of Ratan Sheikhm, Minister Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay said, "What will the police do? What will the police do? The police has got a weapon...That's for self-defense. And for upkeep of peace. Police have done the right job from in Bengal. It's a strong executive, strong administration. Don't play with Bengal police."

On Friday night, when police from the Shantiniketan station went to arrest the criminal Ratan Sheikh, he opened fire on them and in the exchange of fire, police constable Biswajit Das sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Burdwan Medical College Hospital.

What CM Suvendu Adhikari said?

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari went to meet the injured constable at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital earlier on Saturday. Adhikari assured of a strict action, he told reporters, "The accused had 36 cases against him. The Birbhum police arrested him after we came to power in 2026. These individuals are Trinamool-backed goons — a party that loots votes. I will look into how he managed to secure bail during the Puja period; we will investigate what lies behind this. The role of the Public Prosecutor (PP) in this matter will also be examined."

It is to be noted that within few hours of chief minister's assurance, the accused was killed in a police encounter. As per reports, Sheikh was attempted to open fire on the police, in the retaliatory fire, he got killed.

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