Mamata slams Modi for attacking Bengal amid global outreach against terror, calls PM's remarks 'saddening' Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condemned PM Modi's criticism of the TMC government during a rally in Alipurduar, calling it politically charged and ill-timed. She said the attack came even as an all-party Indian delegation is touring foreign nations to build pressure against Pakistan-backed terrorism.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his sharp criticism of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, calling it “deeply saddening” and politically motivated at a time when Opposition leaders are representing India abroad in a united stand against terrorism.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's rally in Alipurduar, Banerjee expressed disappointment that while an all-party delegation — including her party MP Abhishek Banerjee — is currently engaging with other nations to highlight Pakistan-backed terrorism, Modi is targeting the Bengal government for political gain.

“We are shocked and saddened. When the Opposition is abroad representing India’s fight against terrorism, Modi ji is back home criticising Bengal,” Banerjee said. “Our party is standing by the country. Abhishek Banerjee is part of the team, speaking against terrorism every day. Yet, Mr Modi is attacking us as if we are the enemy. This is not statesmanship.”

‘Operation Sindoor a political stunt’

Banerjee also took strong exception to Union ministers likening future action in Bengal to ‘Operation Sindoor’ — the Centre's recent anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir — and accused the BJP of attempting to politicise national security.

“They are trying to coin new terms like ‘Operation Bengal’ to divert attention. I challenge them — if they have the courage, face elections tomorrow. Bengal is ready. But remember, time is a factor,” she said, cautioning the BJP leadership not to underestimate public sentiment in the state.

Dismissing the Centre’s framing of ‘Operation Sindoor’ as an apolitical effort, Banerjee said, “Even the name has been chosen to attract attention. I won’t comment on the operation itself, but every woman knows the value of sindoor. Please don’t reduce it to a slogan.”

Modi calls for ‘freedom’ from TMC rule

Earlier in the day, addressing a rally in Alipurduar, Prime Minister Modi launched a blistering attack on the TMC government, claiming the people of Bengal want freedom from “violence, appeasement, riots, and corruption”. “The state is battling five major crises,” Modi said. “There is widespread violence, crimes against women, rising unemployment, erosion of trust in the system, and a self-serving ruling party that robs the poor of their rights.”

Accusing the TMC of destroying the education system, Modi said youth and poor families are bearing the brunt of the state government’s failures and corruption.

Garbage of lies: Mamata

Responding to these accusations, Banerjee hit back fiercely, saying the Prime Minister was spreading “garbage of lies”. “He is no longer acting like the Prime Minister of India but the president of Bharatiya Jumla Party. They loot and scoot, and blame others. It doesn’t suit a PM to speak this way,” she said.

Banerjee also reiterated that her government has consistently supported the Centre’s anti-terror efforts and expects the same cooperative spirit from the Union leadership. “Don’t politicise national issues. We are defending the country in our own way. Respect that, at least at this hour,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)