Mamata's troubles mount as Kakoli Dastidar's son sues her, other TMC leaders: What's the dispute?

Kolkata:

Troubles mounted for Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday after party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's son Dr Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar sued the former West Bengal chief minister and several other leaders, seeking an apology from them over their recent remarks and claims that he sought a ticket to contest from the Barasat assembly constituency.

In an undated letter addressed to Mamata, Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy, Mahua Moitra and Sonali Guha, Baidyanath said the claims are completely false. Baidyanath, a psychiatrist by profession, also refuted Sonali's claims that he and his mother Kakoli regularly consume alcohol, calling them 'completely untrue'.

He said he has decided to sue them and a notice would sent to all five of them on Monday.

"I have requested a public apology and retraction of these statements," Baidyanath said in the letter. "Failing an appropriate response, I intend to pursue such legal remedies as may be available to me under law, including proceedings for defamation."

"My client has no desire to participate in or be associated with internal political disputes, controversies, or narratives. He therefore objects to any direct or indirect use of his name, identity, professional background, or family circumstances in connection with political commentary, speculation, or public discourse," the letter stated, asking the TMC leaders to issue a public apology.

The rebellion in TMC

Baidyanath's letter will only add more to Mamata's troubles, as she continues to face a rebellion in the party. His mother Kakoli is leading the rebels in the Lok Sabha, and has support of 18 MPs, who have signed a letter against the TMC supremo. Kakoli, once considered a close aide of Mamata, has also resigned from all positions of the organisation.

Considering the rebellion, Mamata has decided to rejig the organisation structure of the party and has appointed Saayoni Ghosh as the TMC's youth wing president. Kolkata Dakshin MP Mala Roy has also been replaced by Kaliganj MLA Alifa Ahmed as TMC's women's wing president.

Despite this, her troubles increased more on Saturday after Sudip Bandyopadhyay joined the rebel group after meeting Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi. Now, it remains to be seen how Mamata deals with this crisis within the party.

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