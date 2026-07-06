Mamata-led TMC faction files detailed reply to EC, dismisses rival camp's claim over party

Kolkata:

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday rejected the claims made by a rival faction over the party's organisational structure, telling the Election Commission (EC) that its committees remain valid until 2027 under the party constitution.

The party submitted a detailed response to the poll panel after rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee challenged the authority of the current leadership and questioned the validity of the party's organisational committees.

Rebel group’s claim incorrect

Speaking to reporters after filing the reply, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said the representation made by the rebel group was based on an incorrect reading of the party constitution.

Rejecting the claim that the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) committee and the National Working Committee completed their term in 2025, he said the party constitution had been amended over the years. According to him, the tenure was increased from three years to four years in 2000 and later to five years in 2006, with both amendments communicated to the Election Commission.

"The last organisational election was held in 2022. Therefore, automatically, the life of the AITC and National Working Committee remains for a period of five years. It will expire in 2027," he said, adding that the allegation that the committee's tenure had ended in 2025 was "incorrect and not supported by the constitutional provisions" of the party.

Banerjee also questioned the stand taken by the rebel leaders, saying they had contested the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections on the TMC symbol using nomination papers signed by party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

"If they say the party ceased to exist after 2025, then on what basis did they contest the election? Their own argument would make their election illegal. They should resign immediately," Banerjee said.

Rebel faction’s ‘special session’ violated TMC constitution

The TMC further argued that the rebel faction's June 22 "special session", where it claimed to have reconstituted the party organisation, violated the AITC constitution. Banerjee alleged that the required organisational process from the block level to the state level was ignored. He also claimed that no public notice, media notification or communication was issued to MPs, MLAs and other ex officio members.

"There was no media notification, no proper circulation and no notice to ex officio members. The alleged AITC constituted by them is a great fraud on the AITC constitution itself," he said.

Describing the rebels' actions as a "completely fraudulent practice", he said the exercise was "non-est" and contrary to the party constitution. He also accused the faction of trying to take control of party offices with support from the state administration.

In its submission, the TMC said the Election Commission had been informed of all constitutional amendments since the party's formation and had never objected to the five-year tenure. It also claimed that the EC acknowledged the amended constitution earlier this year after receiving the latest copy in February.

The Election Commission had asked both the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and the Ritabrata Banerjee faction to submit their claims regarding authorised signatories and organisational elections. The dispute escalated after the rebel camp told the EC last week that it represented the "real" AITC, a claim strongly opposed by the Mamata Banerjee camp.

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