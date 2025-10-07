Mamata Banerjee visits injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu in Siliguri hospital amid political row A footage captured Bengal CM entering the hospital and interacting with doctors overseeing Murmu’s treatment. She assured the BJP leader of all possible help from the state government. “I have received all inputs. He has high blood sugar, which needs to be controlled.

Siliguri:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Khagen Murmu at a private hospital in Siliguri on Tuesday (October 7). Murmu, who represents Maldaha Uttar in the Lok Sabha, is undergoing treatment after being assaulted in Nagarkata while visiting flood and landslide-affected areas of north Bengal.

Assurance of medical support

A footage captured Banerjee entering the hospital and interacting with doctors overseeing Murmu’s treatment. She assured the BJP leader of all possible help from the state government. “I have received all inputs. He has high blood sugar, which needs to be controlled. I wished him well and a speedy recovery,” Banerjee told reporters after the meeting.

Details of the attack

Murmu was reportedly attacked on Monday by a group of miscreants while engaging with local residents in a disaster-hit zone. BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh was also targeted during the incident.

After meeting BJP MP Khagen Murmu, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "There is nothing serious. I have seen the report. He is under observation because he has high diabetes. There is an injury behind his ears".

CM’s interaction with Khagen Murmu and his family

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spent several minutes at a Siliguri hospital on Tuesday speaking to injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu, his wife, and his son before consulting the medical team treating him. Sources said she enquired in detail about his injuries, medications, and health condition, even asking in a gentle tone, “Do you have diabetes? Are you taking insulin and medicines regularly?” Banerjee assured Murmu and his family of all required government assistance, adding, “If you need any assistance or further treatment elsewhere, please let me know.” It remains unclear whether she met BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh, who was also injured in the same attack and is admitted to the hospital.

Political reactions and accusations

The assault has sparked a fresh political controversy in West Bengal. The BJP has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating the attack, while the TMC has countered by alleging that BJP leaders were merely staging a “photo opportunity” in calamity-stricken areas instead of focusing on relief efforts.

While the West Bengal BJP welcomed Banerjee’s gesture as a courtesy visit, they expressed strong dissatisfaction over the lack of arrests even 24 hours after the assault. State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said, “It is appalling that the culprits who assaulted Murmu and Ghosh are still roaming free.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned the attack on Monday night, calling it “outright appalling” and indicative of a “pathetic law and order situation” in the state.

Escalating war of words amid disaster

Banerjee hit back at the Prime Minister, accusing him of “politicising a natural disaster” rather than standing with the people in distress. The incident came in the wake of torrential rains that triggered flash floods and landslides in north Bengal, killing 30 people and leaving several missing. The assault on Murmu and Ghosh has further intensified the political rivalry between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP, with both parties trading barbs even as rescue and relief work continues across the flood-hit hills and plains.