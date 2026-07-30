Mamata Banerjee urges EC to conclude 'TMC dispute' inquiry, opposes more time for rival faction

Kolkata:

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the Election Commission (EC) to conclude its inquiry into the dispute over the ownership of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) name, election symbol, and organisational control. In a letter addressed to Election Commission secretary Ashwani Kumar Mohal on Wednesday, Mamata contended that the rival faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee had failed to file its response despite being granted repeated extensions and argued that the faction should not be given any further opportunity.

The TMC founder-chairperson said the commission should bring the proceedings to a close "as early as possible" as the dispute has "serious political ramifications in West Bengal".

The letter marks the latest attempt by the Mamata Banerjee camp to press for an early adjudication in the battle that will determine which faction is recognised as the "real" All India Trinamool Congress and, consequently, who will be entitled to its election symbol, organisational identity and control over party assets and funds.

What did Mamata Banerjee say?

Referring to the Election Commission's communication dated July 2, Banerjee said her faction had complied with the poll body's directions by submitting a detailed response on July 6, within the stipulated deadline, despite being given limited time.

She stated that, in line with the EC's instructions, a copy of the reply was simultaneously served on West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee through both email and speed post.

According to Mamata's submission, the Election Commission had also directed Ritabrata Banerjee to file his response to the representations concerning the recognised political party by July 6. The deadline was later extended to July 10 through a communication dated July 7.

She further noted that after Ritabrata sought an additional 15 days to respond, the EC, through a communication dated July 13, granted him time until July 25 to submit his reply. "Even after 25th July 2026, we have not been informed whether Shri Ritabrata Banerjee has submitted his reply or not, and if he has replied, no such copy has been provided to us.

Therefore, it can be inferred that no reply has been submitted," the letter said.

She argued that since the rival faction had failed to respond despite being granted two extensions, "it can be inferred that all our submissions and statements pointed out in our letter dated 6th July 2026 have been admitted and they do not have any answer to that".

She further asserted that there was now "no scope" for the rival camp to build an entirely new case beyond the representations originally made to the commission on June 22. "In short, they cannot make out a new case other than the letters addressed by them on 22nd June 2026," Banerjee wrote.

Mamata questions repeated extensions granted to the rival faction

Questioning the repeated extensions granted to the rival faction, she alleged that the additional time could be used to fabricate supporting material. "We firmly believe because of the extension of time granted by you, Ritabrata Banerjee and others are trying to create false evidence to develop their case since they do not have any merit in respect of their allegations which we have firmly disputed," the letter stated.

She also stressed that the proceedings before the Election Commission should ensure procedural fairness. "There should be a level playing field for us to meet the grievances made by them... and for them to deal with our contentions. We humbly submit it would be inappropriate to give them any further extension after 25th July 2026," she wrote.

Seeking an early conclusion of the proceedings, Banerjee said, "Since the matter has serious political ramifications in West Bengal, I would request you to conclude the investigation as early as possible without providing them with any further date to submit their comments."

"Justice must be rooted through confidence, and if any further time after 25th July 2026 is given, that confidence is shaken," she said.

TMC vs TMC

The dispute within the TMC stems from an intense power struggle between the faction led by Mamata Banerjee and the rebel camp headed by LoP Ritabrata Banerjee.

The dispute marks the first major organisational split in TMC since Mamata Banerjee founded the party in 1998. A rebel faction removed Mamata as party chairperson, elected senior MLA Arup Roy as the new chief, and unveiled a parallel leadership structure, taking the battle for control of the party beyond the legislature and into its organisational framework.

The organisational exercise comes amid an unprecedented crisis within the opposition party following its defeat in the assembly elections in May this year, which ended its 15-year rule in West Bengal

The political turmoil intensified after a majority of the party's MLAs backed Ritabrata Banerjee's claim to the post of Leader of the Opposition, rejecting the Mamata camp's nominee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. That dispute over the legislature party leadership is currently pending before the courts.

Parallel to the court proceedings, both factions have approached the EC staking claim over the recognised political party, prompting the poll panel to seek detailed submissions from both sides before deciding which group represents the "real" Trinamool Congress under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order.

(With PTI inputs)

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