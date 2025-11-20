Mamata Banerjee urges CEC to halt ongoing SIR in Bengal, warns of 'irreversible' consequences Earlier on Wednesday, CM Banerjee blamed the Election Commission for the death of a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Jalpaiguri's Mal block. She said the ‘pressure’ of SIR in the state was unbearable on field workers, claiming that 28 deaths have occurred so far.

Kolkata:

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over ‘unplanned’ and ‘chaotic’ Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. CM Banerjee said voter list revision was being carried out without proper preparedness and there was lack of clarity among the people over documents required to prove identity.

She sought the exercise be stopped with immediate effect.

“I am compelled to write to you as the situation surrounding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has reached a deeply alarming stage. The manner in which this exercise is being forced upon officials and citizens is not only unplanned and chaotic, but also dangerous. The absence of even basic preparedness, adequate planning or clear communication has crippled the process from day one. Critical gaps in training, lack of clarity on mandatory documentation and the near-impossibility of meeting voters in the midst of their livelihood schedules have made the exercise structurally unsound...I would request you to kindly intervene decisively to halt the ongoing exercise, stop coercive measures, provide proper training and support, and thoroughly reassess the present methodology and timelines,” she said in the letter.

The West Bengal CM going ahead with the SIR would attract repercussions for officials and citizens.

“If this path is not corrected without delay, the consequences for the system, the officials, and the citizens-will be irreversible. This intervention is not only necessary but imperative to protect the integrity of the electoral process and our democratic framework," she added.

Mamata blames EC for BLO’s death in Jalpaiguri

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Banerjee blamed the Election Commission for the death of a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Jalpaiguri's Mal block. She said the ‘pressure’ of SIR in the state was unbearable on field workers, which has led to 28 deaths so far.

"Deeply shocked and saddened. Today again, we lost a Booth Level Officer in Mal, Jalpaiguri — an anganwadi worker who took her own life under the unbearable pressure of the ongoing SIR work," she wrote on X.

"Such precious lives are being lost because of the unplanned, relentless workload imposed by the so-called Election Commission of India. A process that earlier took three years is now being forced into two months on the eve of elections to please political masters, putting inhuman pressure on BLOs," she added.