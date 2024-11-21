West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to reshuffle state CID department amid corruption complaints

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Amid the growing accusations against a section of CID officials being involved in corrupt practices, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday she will initiate a total reshuffle in the state department.

Speaking at a meeting during a state secretariat 'Nabanna', the West Bengal CM called for strict actions to be taken against those found guilty in the complaints. She directed DGP Rajeev Kumar to look into “complaints” received against some CID officials and take action in case those were found to be genuine. She also urged him (Kumar) to take steps to strengthen the Special Task Force (STF) and the anti-corruption bureau.

"I will initiate a total reshuffle in the CID. I am giving you (Kumar) the responsibility... Give me proposals and cross-check the complaints. At times, false complaints are also lodged. If those are found to be genuine, take strong action. Do not spare me even if need be," Banerjee said.

“I will not tolerate that a section of the police and the CISF will accept bribes and be involved in the theft of coal, cement, and sand, and then people will blame the Trinamool Congress. If there is involvement of any political leader, nab him too and put him behind bars. Till today, I have not taken any bribe from anybody. The law should be equal for all," the CM asserted.