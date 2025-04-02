TMC to hold protests across Bengal on April 4-5 against price hike of medicines: Mamata Banerjee The CM said her party, the Trinamool Congress, will hold protests in every block and ward on April 4 and April 5 against the decision to hike prices of medicines. Banerjee also appealed to people of all communities to maintain peace during Ram Navami, and not pay heed to any rumours.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (April 2) said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will going to stage demonstrations across the state on April 4 (Friday) and April 5 (Saturday) to protest against the Centre’s decision to hike medicines prices. CM Banerjee demanded an immediate rollback of the price rise of medicines. “I am shocked at the decision to hike prices of medicines. It cannot be accepted. I call for immediate withdrawal of the price rise,” she told reporters at the state secretariat.

Central govt stopped all work for poor: Bengal CM

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "We provided free treatment. We have provided generic medicines at a very low cost...I have written to PM Modi. Central government has stopped all work for the poor. What is the Centre doing? Doing politics of divides and stokes riots among people. We noticed that National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has hiked prices of several drugs with effect from 1st April. Those medicines are for the poor, for those who can't afford to take treatment abroad."

The CM said her party, the Trinamool Congress, will hold protests in every block and ward on April 4 and April 5 against the decision to hike prices of medicines. Banerjee also appealed to people of all communities to maintain peace during Ram Navami, and not pay heed to any rumours.

CM Banerjee on Ram Navami festival celebration

CM Mamata Banerjee added, "They are doing a rally on Ram Navami. We want it to be peace. Everyone will do puja...I request everyone and all communities to maintain peace. Don't create a riot-like situation. We will follow Ramakrishna, not jumla party. We will follow Vivekananda, not jumla party. I repeat, don't try to disturb each other's programs and festivals."