Mamata Banerjee on leaders backing her to lead INDIA bloc: 'Indebted to everyone who honoured me'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today (December 11) thanked several senior leaders of the INDIA bloc for backing her as the leader of the non-BJP coalition. CM Mamata, who is on a three-day trip to the coastal town of Digha in Purba Medinipur district, told media that she would pray for the well-being of those leaders and the alliance.

"I am indebted to everyone for the respect they have shown to me. I pray for their good health. I want them as well as their party to stay well. I also want INDIA to stay well," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee said.

"I am grateful to all the leaders who have honoured me. I wish good health to all of them. May they be well, may their party be well. May India be well," she said.

Mamata Banerjee expressed her gratitude to the leaders who have backed her for a leadership role in the INDIA bloc, amid growing discussions about a change in the alliance's leadership.

Banerjee last week expressed her dissatisfaction with the functioning of the INDIA bloc and signalled her intent to take charge of the alliance if given an opportunity. Leaders of several of its constituents backed her, saying she should be allowed to lead the coalition.

"I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along," she said.

Sharad Pawar, Lalu Yadav support Mamata Banerjee

Leaders such as NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, backed her. While Pawar called her a capable leader, Prasad said that Banerjee should Mamta Banerjee should be allowed to head the INDIA bloc.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy has also said that the TMC supremo could better handle INDIA bloc parties. Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar had expressed his support for Mamata Banerjee to take up a leadership role in the INDIA bloc, saying, "Yes, certainly (she is capable of leading the alliance). She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability."

"The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-aware people. Therefore, she has the right to say so," Pawar had added.

"Congress' objection means nothing. We will support Mamata. Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA Bloc). We will form the government again in 2025," he said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary criticised RJD chief Lalu for backing Mamata Banerjee for a leadership role in the alliance. Chaudhary claimed that Lalu's comments were politically motivated with an eye on the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

"West Bengal elections are approaching. That is why Lalu Prasad Yadav is trying to highlight Mamata Banerjee. She will lose the elections in 2026 and Rahul Gandhi will lose as well," the BJP leader told media.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee also suggested that the INDIA bloc would benefit from Mamata Banerjee's leadership, saying that the alliance has struggled under Congress' stewardship.

"We had said earlier that Congress should understand that the INDIA bloc has failed under its leadership. It will be good if Mamata Didi is brought in for leadership (of the INDIA bloc). Out of all the leaders, Mamata Didi's name is on top when it comes to fighting politically," Kalyan Banerjee said.