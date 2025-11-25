Mamata Banerjee holds rally against Bengal SIR, warns BJP over its 'game': 'Will shake the country' Accusing BJP of collecting money, the TMC chief said the exercise was going to create problems for Bangladeshi Hindus. She claimed that 35 people have so far died due to SIR in Bengal.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held a massive rally against Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision(SIR) in Bongaon. Addressing the gathering, she said NDA’s victory in Bihar was the result of voter list revision and the Opposition failed to understand BJP’s ‘game’.

CM Banerjee said the TMC would not let BJP’s ‘game’ succeed in Bengal.

"Elections were held in Bihar. Bihar opposition leaders were 'bechara'; they couldn't understand BJP's game. We understand their game, and we won't let their game succeed in Bengal. If they try to touch Bengal, we will shake the entire country," she said.

Accusing BJP of collecting money, the TMC chief said the exercise was going to create problems for Bangladeshi Hindus. She claimed that 35 people have so far died due to SIR in Bengal.

"BJP is technically selling you cards in the name of CAA card and collecting money. Your undertaking as a Bangladeshi Hindu will put you in more trouble. 35 people have died due to SIR. They are using Artificial Intelligence to create duplicate voters. This is BJP's new plan," she said.

EC conducting SIR in haste, claims Bengal CM

CM Banerjee said SIR was being conducted in a hurry and she would not let BJP ‘throw’ people out of the voter list in this manner.

"PM Modi got voted in 2024 according to this voter list. If you get the names deleted, the Central Govt will also get deleted. Why is SIR being conducted in a hurry?... Till I am here, I will not allow them to throw you out (of the list)... If Bangladesh is the problem, why are you doing SIR in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh? I am not afraid of the BJP," she said.

Mamata Banerjee on Bangladeshi infiltrators

On infiltrators entering the country, Mamata Banerjee said there was no point in questioning her on the issue as the borders are managed by Central agencies.

"Trains, planes, borders are taken care of by Central agencies. Passport, customs, and excise are all taken care of by the Central Govt. How come we infiltrated Bangladeshis in West Bengal?" she added.

ALSO READ: