Mamata cries foul over Bengal results, lambasts BJP over demolishing Salt Lake Stadium sculpture | VIDEO

Kolkata:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday once again reiterated that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were rigged and votes were looted to help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win the recently held assembly elections in West Bengal. He even alleged that 60 lakh names were deleted from electoral rolls under the guise of SIR to help the saffron party win.

In a 32-minute video she posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account, the former chief minister also accused BJP workers and leaders entering counting centers on May 4 under the guise of counting agents and CRPF personnel. Banerjee said she was leading in Bhabanipur but votes were looted to help the BJP candidate, referring to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, win.

Banerjee said people of West Bengal are not happy, as they are being looted and women are being harassed by BJP workers. Those who were meant to safeguard the people are looting and destroying them, she said. Banerjee also claimed that TMC offices were attacked after BJP's victory.

"EVMs were rigged during counting, votes were looted and I was pushed out of the counting centre," Banerjee said. "All India Trinamool Congress offices were looted, women were assaulted and the police have become predators under the BJP regime."

Continuing her attack on Adhikari without naming him, Banerjee said TMC workers are being arrested every day and are not even allowed to hold meetings. The police, she said, have refused to intervene because of the "instructions" they have received from the top.

On bulldozer action, Banerjee said this has only forced people to beg on roads. She even criticised the West Bengal government over its decision to demolish a football-themed structure at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, which was reportedly conceptualised by her, saying it was destroyed to build statues of BJP leaders.

"Sports lover would go there and click selfies, it was even appreciated by the FIFA... But we never did something like this, we never demolished statues of Stalin or Syama Prasad Mookerjee or Churchill, even though we don't idealise them," Banerjee said.

"Neither they believe in law or respect people. They only believe in destruction. We never did such a thing. They had even promised DA for government but no decision has been taken till now," she added.

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