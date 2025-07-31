Mamata's big pre-poll push: West Bengal hikes Durga Puja grant to Rs 1.10 lakh, offers 80% power bill rebate In a major pre-election announcement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday increased the state government’s financial grant for Durga Puja committees to Rs 1.10 lakh, up from last year’s Rs 85,000. She also declared an 80% rebate on electricity bills for these committees.

Kolkata:

In a major pre-election announcement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday increased the state government’s financial grant for Durga Puja committees to Rs 1.10 lakh, up from last year’s Rs 85,000. She also declared an 80% rebate on electricity bills for these committees. The announcement was made at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata and comes ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The move is likely to benefit over 45,000 Durga Puja organisers across the state, including around 3,000 committees in Kolkata alone. Banerjee had pledged in 2023 to raise the grant to Rs 1 lakh, which she has now fulfilled and exceeded. “Durga Puja is a festival for all. If we could raise the grant by Rs 15,000 this year, next year we will increase it to Rs 1 lakh,” she had said last year.

Addressing thousands of Puja organisers at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee said the decision aims to ease the financial burden on the nearly 40,000-45,000 committees preparing for Bengal’s largest festival. Durga Puja, which has been recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage, is a central pillar of the state's cultural and community life, she said. “Durga Puja is not just a religious celebration; it is a cultural festival that unites everyone. We want to ensure the organisers can manage expenses without stress,” Banerjee said.

Extra support: Tax waivers and 80% electricity bill discount

In addition to the financial aid, Banerjee announced a series of government-backed relief measures:

80% rebate on electricity bills for participating committees No service charges from state bodies including: Fire Brigade Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Panchayats and municipalities

These benefits aim to ensure that committees can focus on organising the festival without being burdened by administrative fees or overhead costs.

Festival with responsibility

Banerjee also made an emotional appeal to Puja organisers to extend support to migrant workers returning to Bengal, many of whom, she alleged, had faced torture in BJP-ruled states. “I would request Puja committees to help the migrants who are coming back after being tortured. Let’s come together and offer them relief and respect,” she said.

Political reactions and opposition criticism

While the move has been warmly received by Puja organisers, opposition parties, especially the BJP, have criticised it as a politically motivated step to bolster the ruling Trinamool Congress’s Hindu support base. The BJP has often accused Banerjee of indulging in minority appeasement, and now claims that she is trying to win back ground ahead of the 2026 elections.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari argued that the state should prioritise providing jobs and inflation allowance (DA) before increasing festival grants. In her defence, Banerjee hit back at critics: “Some drag matters to court, some say I don't allow Durga Puja, others ask why I support it. This is our festival — why shouldn't we support it?”

Durga Puja 2025 schedule

This year, Durga Puja immersions are scheduled for October 2, 3, and 4, followed by a grand carnival on October 5.

(With PTI inputs)