Mamata Banerjee accuses 'outsiders' for Murshidabad violence, plans to visit in May Murshidabad violence: The violence, triggered by protests against the central government's recent changes to the Waqf laws, led to property damage, injuries, and the displacement of several families, prompting the administration to set up temporary shelters and relief camps.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that 'outsiders' were behind the recent violence in Murshidabad over the Waqf Act. She announced plans to visit the affected areas in the first week of May to assess the situation on the ground.

Banerjee further stated that her government would soon unveil the identities of those who conspired to trigger the unrest in two wards of Dhulian town.

'Some outsiders orchestrated it': Mamta Banerjee

"The violence was unfortunate. We do not want riots. Some outsiders orchestrated it, but we will expose them and their conspiracy," she said at an administrative programme in Midnapore.

"I have promised the families of those killed in the violence to give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each. We will also rebuild their houses under the 'Banglar Bari' scheme... I will be going there in the first week of May and evaluate the situation," Banerjee said.

Murshidabad violence

Governor C V Ananda Bose had on April 19 met family members of a man and his son, who were killed during violence over anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests in Murshidabad district, and assured them of all possible support.

At least three people, including a father and son, died, and several others were injured in the violence. Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda.

More than 280 have been arrested in connection with the violence earlier this month.

(With PTI inputs)

