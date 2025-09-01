Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre of 'misusing' Army to dismantle TMC's protest stage; Indian Army responds The Indian Army demolished a stage erected by the Trinamool Congress near the Gandhi statue in the Maidan area of ​​Kolkata to hold a protest against alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers from West Bengal in other states.

The Indian Army on Monday dismantled a stage erected by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) near the Gandhi statue in the Maidan area in Kolkata, where the party had been protesting against alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers from West Bengal in other states.

It is pertinent to mention that the Maidan area is under the authority of the Indian Army, whose Eastern Command headquarters is situated nearby at Fort William.

Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre of misusing Army

After the TMC protest stage was dismantled, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee accused the central government of "misusing" the Indian Army and termed the move unethical and undemocratic. She also urged the Army to remain neutral and not play in the hands of the BJP.

"I do not blame the Army, but the BJP's vendetta politics is behind it. The double-engine government of the BJP is to be blamed. They are misusing the Army. This is unethical, undemocratic," Banerjee, who rushed to the spot, told reporters.

The Chief Minister further said that the Army should have consulted the Kolkata Police before dismantling the stage. "They could have called me, and I would have removed the stage within a few minutes. I don't blame the Army, just appeal to them to remain neutral and not play in the hands of the BJP," the Bengal CM said.

Alleging that the Centre has targeted the Trinamool Congress, party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the "BJP government has brought in the Army after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)". He said that the party would shift the protest venue to Rani Rashmoni Road from in front of the Gandhi statue.

Meanwhile, an officer from Maidan police station told reporters that the Army officials at the site said that the stage has to be dismantled following the weekend protests every week. He said that the city police officials were present at the site to ensure maintenance of law and order.

Indian Army responds

A defence official said that the Indian Army (Local military Authority, Kolkata) gives permission for events in the Maidan area for a duration of two days, as directed by the Supreme Court.

"Permission for events greater than three days needs to be obtained from the MoD, Govt of India. Permission for conduct of events was provided for two days. However, the stage has been put up for almost a month. Several reminders have been sent to the organisers for the removal of the temporary structure. However, it was not removed. Thereafter, the Kolkata Police was informed and the structure was being removed by the Indian Army," the defence official said in a statement.