Mamata Banerjee accuses Amit Shah of acting like Prime Minister, warns Modi of 'Mir Zafar' betrayal CM Banerjee alleged that the BJP leadership was exerting pressure on the Election Commission of India to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound states.

Kolkata:

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister, intensified her criticism of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (October 8), accusing him of behaving as though he were the “acting Prime Minister” of India. Speaking to reporters outside Kolkata airport, after returning from flood-hit areas of north Bengal, Banerjee warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to place excessive trust in Shah, cautioning that he could one day become his “Mir Zafar”- a reference to the infamous 18th-century Bengal general whose betrayal enabled British colonial rule.

Allegations of election manipulation

Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership of influencing the Election Commission of India (ECI) to carry out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in states heading for elections. She claimed that Amit Shah had openly talked about deleting several lakh names from Bengal’s voters’ list. Emphasizing the state’s current struggle with heavy rains, floods, and ongoing festivals, she questioned whether the electoral revision, which includes uploading fresh names, could be completed fairly within only two weeks under such conditions.

Warning to PM Modi

The TMC chief reiterated her warning, urging Modi not to blindly trust Shah. “One day, he will be your biggest Mir Zafar,” Banerjee declared, adding, “Morning shows the day, so be cautious while there’s still time.” She alleged that Shah’s political maneuvers were part of a broader game to undermine democratic and civil rights.

Criticism of BJP governance

Banerjee accused the BJP of “destroying the country” through arrogance and authoritarian policies. She stressed that no government remains in power forever and predicted the possibility of political change. “I have seen many governments in my life, but never one as dictatorial and arrogant as this,” she asserted.

Mamata Banerjee to revisit landslide-hit Darjeeling next week

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Banerjee announced that she would return to the landslide-affected regions of Darjeeling next week to personally monitor ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts. Banerjee, who returned to Kolkata after a two-day visit to North Bengal, met families displaced by the calamity and reviewed emergency response measures already in progress.

Relief measures and rehabilitation work

Speaking to media at Kolkata airport earlier, Banerjee said she met 21 families affected by the disaster, adding that steps are being taken to repatriate the bodies of two victims from Nepal and Bhutan. She confirmed that 500 relief kits containing essential supplies, such as blankets, rice, lentils, dry food, and milk, had been distributed in Mirik. Around 1,000 stranded tourists were successfully evacuated in 45 buses.

The chief minister highlighted that rehabilitation work has started in the most affected areas. Two new roads are under construction in the Rohini region, a damaged bridge at Nagrakata is being repaired, and a temporary bridge is being set up in Mirik until a permanent one is built. “I have instructed officials to finish the temporary bridge within 15 days,” she said. Additionally, ten senior officials and key ministers including Pradip Majumdar and Goutam Deb have been deployed in the hills to oversee relief operations.

Grievance over airfare hike and unequal treatment

Expressing discontent over the spike in airfares after the disaster, Banerjee criticised airlines for charging exorbitant rates to passengers travelling from Bagdogra to Kolkata. She noted that fares had soared to Rs 18,000 for direct flights and nearly Rs 45,000 via Delhi. “In times of disaster, why are people being forced to pay such high fares?” she questioned.

The Chief Minister also alleged regional discrimination, pointing out that the central government decided not to increase flight fares to Bihar during Chhath Puja, given the upcoming assembly elections there. “I am happy for Bihar, but why this step-motherly treatment towards Bengal?” she asked.

At least 32 people have died, several remain missing, and thousands are displaced following the devastating landslides and flash floods in Darjeeling district. Banerjee said she will make another visit next week to oversee relief work and ensure that job promises made to the families of the deceased are fulfilled within fifteen days.