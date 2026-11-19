Kolkata:

Mamata Banerjee faction Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters hurled stones and eggs at her car and convoy in Kaliganj, West Bengal's Nadia district, accusing the police of failing to ensure her security despite a Calcutta High Court order.

In a series of posts on X, the Krishnanagar MP claimed that around 80-90 BJP supporters had gathered in the Gobra gram panchayat area to attack her. She alleged that the police had prior information about the gathering. "Attention @WBPolice @DGPWestBengal @KrishnanagarPD, my safety under the order of Hon'ble HC Kolkata is your responsibility. 80-90 BJP goons waiting at Gobra GP, Kaliganj to attack me. All info with you," Moitra posted.

'This is what contempt of court looks like'

She accused the West Bengal Police of colluding with BJP supporters and allowing them to attack her despite security arrangements mandated by the court.

"Justice Dipankar Datta, Supreme Court of India. CJI Suryakant. CJI Calcutta High Court- this is what contempt of court looks like - when West Bengal Police, who are ordered for my safety, connive with BJP to physically attack me again. Tushar Mehta, you dare stand up in court to justify this; you will have me to deal with. Enough," she wrote.

In another post, Moitra alleged that the police had allowed BJP supporters to disrupt her programme and attack her convoy despite being provided with prior information about the situation. "In spite of giving police all information, they have allowed this BJP mob to come and disrupt the program and attack my convoy, which has police protection @WBPolice," she said.

Visuals from the spot showed protesters waving black flags and raising "go back" slogans as the MP's convoy passed through the area.

There was no immediate response from the police or the BJP to the allegations.

Eggs hurled at Mamata camp MLA Kunal Ghosh's car

Earlier in September, eggs were hurled at the car of Kunal Ghosh, who is an MLA from Mamata Banerjee's faction of the Trinamool Congress, while he was heading to Serampore in the Hooghly district to attend a rally of the former West Bengal chief minister. The attack forced Ghosh to skip the rally and return to Kolkata.

A video has also gone viral on social media showing his car being surrounded by a mob, as it kept throwing eggs and raising slogans such as "Kunal Ghosh go back". The rear windshield of the car was also shattered because of the attack.

Later, Ghosh blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the attack and said it shows the 'jungle raaj' in the state. He also claimed that his car's rear windshield was broken, adding he would lodge a complaint with the police.

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