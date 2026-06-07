Kolkata traffic alert: Vidyasagar Setu closed for repairs, check alternate routes

Kolkata:

Kolkata woke up to significant traffic changes on Sunday as vehicular movement on Vidyasagar Setu was suspended for 16 hours to allow authorities to carry out crucial repair and rehabilitation work. The closure, which came into effect at 5 am, will remain in force until 9 pm, affecting one of the busiest road links between Kolkata and Howrah. The temporary shutdown has been implemented to facilitate the replacement of stay cables, holding-down cables and bearings on the bridge.

The work is being carried out by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners, which is overseeing the maintenance and strengthening of the structure.

All categories of vehicles restricted

According to Kolkata Police, the traffic restrictions have been imposed in the interest of public safety and convenience while the repair work is underway. Officials said that all categories of vehicles, including private cars, commercial vehicles and heavy transport vehicles, are barred from using the bridge and its connecting ramps during the closure period.

The rehabilitation exercise is part of an ongoing effort to maintain the structural health of the bridge, which serves as a vital transportation corridor across the Hooghly River and handles thousands of vehicles every day.

Diversion plan activated across key routes

With the closure now in effect, Kolkata Traffic Police have activated an extensive diversion plan to manage vehicle movement and reduce congestion on alternative routes. Vehicles approaching the bridge from the Alipore side are being redirected through Hastings Crossing before being guided along Strand Road towards the Howrah Bridge.

Similarly, vehicles travelling from Kidderpore Road are being diverted from 11 Furlong Gate and routed through Hastings Crossing and Strand Road. Traffic coming via Circular Garden Reach Road is also being diverted at Hastings Crossing and directed through St George’s Gate Road before proceeding towards Howrah.

Authorities have additionally put diversion arrangements in place for vehicles travelling along AJC Bose Road and KP Road, ensuring that motorists can still access Howrah through alternate corridors. Police officials said traffic may be redirected through other arterial roads depending on congestion levels during the day.

Second major closure in recent weeks

This is not the first time commuters have faced restrictions on Vidyasagar Setu in recent weeks. A similar full-day closure was enforced in May as part of the same rehabilitation project. Authorities had then indicated that multiple maintenance phases could be required to complete the replacement of critical bridge components.

Traffic authorities have urged commuters travelling between Kolkata and Howrah on Sunday to allow extra travel time and use alternate routes wherever possible. With the closure continuing until 9 pm, officials expect increased traffic pressure on the Howrah Bridge and surrounding road networks throughout the day.

The repair work is expected to strengthen the bridge's infrastructure and ensure safer travel for the millions of commuters who rely on the landmark crossing every year.

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