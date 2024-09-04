Kolkata rape-murder case: JDU KC Tyagi suggests castration for rapists

Follow us on Image Source : PTI KC Tyagi proposed castration as a penalty for rapists

Following the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, Janata Dal (United) leader K C Tyagi proposed castration as a penalty for rapists on Wednesday, sparking a heated debate about sexual attacks against women in the nation. He also called for swift justice within a month in rape cases.

Speaking to PTI, Tyagi said, "Ye log purush hi na bachein aisi saja honi chahiye (Their manhood should be excised). The potency of rapists should be finished off."

When questioned about the horrific crime in West Bengal and the ensuing national outcry, he stated that, in his socialist view, nothing is more horrible than someone acting against the wishes of women.

According to Tyagi, a rapist who is found guilty would get such a severe punishment that he would suffer for his crime till his death and that no one would dare commit such a crime.

Asked if he considers his demand controversial, the JD(U) leader said it is "pro-women".

Tyagi, who recently stepped down as his party's spokesperson but remains its political advisor, advocated time-barred hearings in rape cases.

He suggested that only female judges, medics, and police officers should be engaged in the inquiry and trial, saying that justice should be served in a month rather than several years.

He said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's attitude following the incident was "unfortunate". On the other hand, he backed the anti-rape legislation that the state assembly approved on Tuesday.

The proposed law stipulates capital punishment for convicts in rape-murder cases and jail term without parole in incidents of sexual assault.

The new law calls for the death penalty for those found guilty of rape-murder and a life sentence without the possibility of release for those found guilty of sexual assault.

A special two-day session of the House was convened by the government for the introduction and passage of the Bill, which was moved in the wake of widespread and continuing protests that have rocked the state in the aftermath of the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The Bill was passed after the BJP MLAs, comprising the Opposition in the House, lent their support to it despite state Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's allegation that Banerjee moved the Bill to "divert attention from public anger and protests" over the gruesome crime.

