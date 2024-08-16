Kolkata rape and murder: 19 arrested for mob violence during protests at RG Kar Medical College

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A store room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata

Kolkata rape and murder: At least nineteen people have been arrested for the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found last week, Kolkata Police said and added five of them were identified by social media feedback. Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday and vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman doctor was found last week, police said. The incident took place amid midnight protests by women against the horrific rape-murder of the doctor at the hospital.

On Thursday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to take stock of the situation following vandalism by unidentified miscreants. Bose spoke to the agitating junior doctors at the medical establishment where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found last week.

"I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open," Bose told the students. The Governor also inspected the Emergency Department, where vandalism took place the previous night.

According to the police, a group of nearly 40 people, allegedly disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property and pelted stones at police personnel prompting them to fire teargas to disperse the mob.

Father turns down compensation

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased has turned down the compensation. He said, "It is not lawfully appropriate to give details on our conversation with the CBI. I can't give you details on the questioning that has been done in connection with this case. They have recorded our statement and taken it in writing."

"I express gratitude to everyone, regarding the protest that has been happening across the country and world. I consider everyone who is standing with us, as my sons and daughters...CBI has assured us that the accused will be arrested at the earliest and awarded strict punishment based on whatever we have told them...I have turned down the compensation. It will hurt my daughter if I accept money as compensation for her death. I want justice."

Rape and murder of trainee doctor

A postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata while on duty last week. The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found on August 9 morning in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital. A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime. The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).