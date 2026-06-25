Kolkata Police issues advisory for Muharram: Check key guidelines

Kolkata:

A day ahead of Muharram, the Kolkata Police issued an advisory regulating the use of loudspeakers, microphones, and drums during processions on June 26, reminding organisers and participants that sound amplification in open areas would be governed by existing noise pollution norms and court directives.

According to the notification, the use of loudspeakers, microphones, and the beating of drums during Muharram will be permitted only in accordance with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2010, relevant notifications issued by the West Bengal Environment Department, and directions issued from time to time by the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.

Noise-control advisory, warns of action for violations

Referring to an order of the Calcutta High Court in the case of 'Miss Shagufta Sulaiman vs The State of West Bengal & Others', the notification stated, "During the ensuing festival of Muharram on June 26, use of loudspeakers, microphones, beating of drums, etc, in open air can only be permitted as per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2010.

The order warned that violators would face legal action. "...any person contravening this order shall be prosecuted as per existing law," the notification said.

Kolkata Police also directed all police stations to remain alert and ensure strict enforcement of the guidelines. "The Officers-in-Charge of the concerned police stations shall remain vigilant and ensure strict compliance with the orders and directions issued by the Hon'ble High Court of Calcutta, the Environment Department, Government of West Bengal, and the West Bengal Pollution Control Board," it said.

The notification added that any violation detected would be dealt with promptly in accordance with the law.

Muharram 2026

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, marks the beginning of the year 1448 AH. In India, the month began on June 17 following the local sighting of the crescent moon. This was a day later than in Gulf countries, where Muharram started on June 16.

The most significant day of the month is Ashura, observed on the 10th day of Muharram. Because of the one-day difference in moon sightings, Ashura will be observed on Thursday, June 25, in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while Muslims in India will mark the occasion on Friday, June 26.

Muharram is considered one of the four sacred months in Islam and holds deep religious significance for Muslims around the world.

For Sunni Muslims, Ashura commemorates the day God saved Prophet Musa (Moses) and the Israelites from Pharaoh. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad fasted on this day and encouraged his followers to do the same. For Shia Muslims, Ashura marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. He was killed alongside members of his family and companions during the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE while standing against injustice.

Sunni Muslims typically observe fasting on the 9th and 10th days of Muharram. Many also spend the day in prayer and give charity.

For Shia Muslims, the first ten days of Muharram are observed as a period of mourning. Many take part in processions and wear black as a symbol of grief while remembering the sacrifice of Imam Hussain and those who died with him at Karbala.

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