'Cong will continue raise its voice against ruling parties both at centre, state': Subhankar Sarkar

A day after being elected as the president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC), Subhankar Sarkar on Sunday (September 22) launched a strong attack against his political opponents in the state. Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters, Bidhan Bhavan, the newly appointed WBPCC president discussed key issues concerning West Bengal.

Acknowledging the organizational weaknesses of the Congress in the state, Sarkar stated that he would seek guidance from his predecessors, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Pradip Bhattacharya, as well as from grassroots-level workers to strengthen the party's current standing in Bengal.

Sarkar emphasized that his mandate from the Congress high command is to fortify the party's organization across the state, which is currently facing turmoil over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, as well as flood-like conditions in some areas. He committed to visiting all district offices to meet with party leaders and workers. "I will visit all district offices in the state and meet the leaders and workers of the party," he added.

Congress will continue to raise its voice

In his first public remarks as WBPCC president, Sarkar reaffirmed the Congress’s commitment to raising its voice against the ruling parties, both at the Centre and in the state. However, he added that the party would support any constructive efforts, such as the establishment of industries, made by these governments.

Pledge on women safety

Sarkar also emphasized the Congress's zero-tolerance approach to crimes against women. He promised that if Congress were to be voted into power in West Bengal, the law and order situation would be such that no parent would have to "wait anxiously for their daughter to return home or wonder whether she will return at all."

He added that Congress workers would focus on issues such as corruption in the state and begin reaching out to the public after the upcoming Durga Puja.

Sidesteps question on possible alliance

Sarkar sidestepped a question about the Congress's future relationship with its electoral ally, the Left Front, and the ruling Trinamool Congress—both part of the opposition INDIA alliance formed to combat the BJP. He stated that his primary focus is on strengthening the party's organization in West Bengal.

"We will work on the path shown by our leader Rahul Gandhi, not fear anyone, and not intimidate anyone," he said, asserting that the party would always speak in the interest of the people.



